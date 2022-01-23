Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,944 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $156.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock valued at $210,854,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

