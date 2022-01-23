Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $797,000 in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Diversey by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diversey by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,979 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $10.77 on Friday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diversey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

