Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $941,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

Shares of DASH opened at $116.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.21. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $5,172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,657,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,317,014. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

