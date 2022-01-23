Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $42,032.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,803. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.11. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.