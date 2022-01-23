Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several research firms have commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heartland Express stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 123.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

