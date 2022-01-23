Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00176460 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00031737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00031696 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.00370353 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00063560 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

