Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €86.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($97.73) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €90.93 ($103.33).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €76.96 ($87.45) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.27. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

