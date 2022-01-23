Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,398 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after purchasing an additional 423,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 974,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Barclays raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

PCRX opened at $63.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.