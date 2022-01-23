Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 29.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 365,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 260,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,051,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 54,434 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 151.7% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 390,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 235,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 9.9% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 324,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $4.51 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.