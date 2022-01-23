Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 128 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total value of $1,336,599.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $221.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.34.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.