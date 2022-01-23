Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.00.

HRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.26. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.74. Herc has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

