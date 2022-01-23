Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hexcel by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.91.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

