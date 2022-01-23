Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by RVB Capital Management LLC

RVB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties comprises about 4.2% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,328,000 after buying an additional 186,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after purchasing an additional 385,913 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.