Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Lowered to GBX 1,027 at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,041 ($14.20) to GBX 1,027 ($14.01) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 970 ($13.24) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 890 ($12.14) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,008.40 ($13.76).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 937.60 ($12.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 875.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 875.92. The firm has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -180.31. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,010 ($13.78).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

