HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Down 10.6%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s share price traded down 10.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 150,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,424,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $710.94 million and a PE ratio of 6.28.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 79.88%. The business had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

