Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has decreased its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter.

In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, Director Walter T. Colquitt III sold 1,436 shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $29,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.