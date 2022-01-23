HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

