Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,143 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

