H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRUFF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 31,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,152. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

