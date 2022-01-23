HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. HubSpot reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $794.96.

NYSE HUBS opened at $427.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -257.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $667.82 and a 200 day moving average of $681.91. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,256,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

