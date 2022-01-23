Idena Market Cap Tops $4.41 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $311,369.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0781 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00190581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00051242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00178537 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00031804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,776,779 coins and its circulating supply is 56,414,929 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

