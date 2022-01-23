IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading Up 0.4%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) shares were up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08.

IEH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corp. engages in the design, development and manufacture of printed circuit connectors (PCB) for high performance applications. Its products include PCB connectors, hyperkinetic series, contacts, custom solutions and flex and cable assemblies. The company was founded by Louis Offerman in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for IEH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.