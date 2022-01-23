Ignition One Day Volume Hits $16.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Ignition has a total market cap of $27,095.70 and approximately $16.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ignition has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,320.47 or 0.99823696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00092749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022250 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00030598 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,514,714 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.