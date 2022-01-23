IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.73 and a 200 day moving average of $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

INFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

