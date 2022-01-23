Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading 3.3% Higher

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) shares traded up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.89. 933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 39.0% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 134,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 118.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 161.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

