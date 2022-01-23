Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading 3.3% Higher

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) shares traded up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.89. 933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 39.0% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 134,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 118.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 161.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.
Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.