Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 1,050 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $45,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

Shares of CRM opened at $218.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $151,579.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,301 shares of company stock valued at $85,980,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.