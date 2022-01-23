Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 19,421 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.69% of Pool worth $120,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Pool by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 26.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $470.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $543.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.37. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

