Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 167,528 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for 1.5% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $376,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $75,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.13.

TEL opened at $150.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.87 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.88.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

