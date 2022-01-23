Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $197.48 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,993 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.28% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $197,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $264.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $268.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

