Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 24,943 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,451,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,943 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $82,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Donaldson by 475.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Donaldson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

