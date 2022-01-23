Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IBTX opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.83. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

