IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 970 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.