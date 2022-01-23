IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $990.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.72 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SBH. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

