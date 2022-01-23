IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,639 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,066 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 82.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.48.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

