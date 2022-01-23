IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,268 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,848,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth $414,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 47.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.