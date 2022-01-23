IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 8,181 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 103.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 217.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 230.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 495,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 459,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,347 shares during the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMSI stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

