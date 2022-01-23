IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 9,412 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TrueCar by 473.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 1,854,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after buying an additional 873,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 109.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 433,404 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,629,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 133,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $302.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

