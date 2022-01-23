IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 558,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,760,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 42,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

THR opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $578.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.