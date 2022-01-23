Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce sales of $410,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $550,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

INFI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,419. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.