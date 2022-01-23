Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Ink has a market cap of $440,213.77 and approximately $29,460.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00051681 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.95 or 0.06887127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00059561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,335.43 or 0.99903331 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.