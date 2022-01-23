Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.