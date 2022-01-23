Insider Selling: Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) VP Sells $21,239.15 in Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) VP Anton Feingold sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $21,239.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 288,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.