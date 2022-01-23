Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells 183 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BKNG opened at $2,345.86 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,323.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,321.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 256.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,252,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.04.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

