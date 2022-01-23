Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 2,470 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74.

On Monday, November 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $339,960.34.

On Thursday, November 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $271,428.30.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $33.60 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $850.08 million, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 98.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 40.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 698.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.