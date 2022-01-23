Insider Selling: M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) Insider Sells 2,726 Shares of Stock

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($11.24), for a total transaction of £22,462.24 ($30,648.44).

Shares of LON:MPE opened at GBX 840 ($11.46) on Friday. M.P. Evans Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 565.40 ($7.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 908 ($12.39). The company has a market capitalization of £459.45 million and a P/E ratio of 13.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 833.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 786.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.