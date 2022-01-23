Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells 67,598 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

