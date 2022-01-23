Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells $107,993.96 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $107,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PRO opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 4.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 346,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

