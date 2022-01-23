Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells $142,740.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $142,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $168,795.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $222,750.00.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Redfin by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,536 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Redfin by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 35,902 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Redfin by 82.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.