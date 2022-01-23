Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.12 Million

Analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report sales of $158.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.75 million and the highest is $171.50 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $184.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $840.30 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $937.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.49. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $58.29 and a 52 week high of $108.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $544,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

