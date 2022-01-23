Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICPT opened at $15.41 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

